Los Angeles, CA
19748 Stagg Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
19748 Stagg Street
19748 Stagg Street
Report This Listing
Location
19748 Stagg Street, Los Angeles, CA 91306
Winnetka
Amenities
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
BEAUTIFUL ONE STORY 4 BR + 3 BA HOME FOR LEASE! OPEN FLOOR PLAN, LIVING ROOM, FAMILY ROOM, FORMAL DINING WITH 2,144 SQ. FT. OF LIVING.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 19748 Stagg Street have any available units?
19748 Stagg Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 19748 Stagg Street currently offering any rent specials?
19748 Stagg Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19748 Stagg Street pet-friendly?
No, 19748 Stagg Street is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 19748 Stagg Street offer parking?
No, 19748 Stagg Street does not offer parking.
Does 19748 Stagg Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19748 Stagg Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19748 Stagg Street have a pool?
Yes, 19748 Stagg Street has a pool.
Does 19748 Stagg Street have accessible units?
No, 19748 Stagg Street does not have accessible units.
Does 19748 Stagg Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 19748 Stagg Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19748 Stagg Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 19748 Stagg Street does not have units with air conditioning.
