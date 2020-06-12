19733 redwing st ca 91364 AB

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed internet access pet friendly dogs allowed

One Bedroom Suite with a Bath and kitchen S Of V B - Property Id: 153711



One Bedroom one Bath gusthouse Suite in Perfect Location South of Ventura Blvd.

Just Remodeled. Large master bedroom with private bath, ideal location in a great district.

ALMOST EVERYTHING IS BRAND NEW.

New luxury engineered hard wood floor, Granite Countertops, Stainless steel full-size sink, Double closet. Gas Range with hood, and Garbage Disposal.

Our unit features... Hard Wood Floors Throughout

*Refrigerator *Air Conditioning*Ceiling fan*Recessed Lighting *Mirrored bedroom closet *Gated

*Windows with natural light

*Plenty of space to park your car

*RENT INCLUDES, GAS, TRASH and WATER.*

Looking for quiet, clean, responsible and professional tenant. Please no smoking and illegal activities.

Nearby Places: -Topanga Mall -Westfield Village

-Orange Line Metro Station -Pierce College

* Easy Freeway Access Excellent Woodland Hills location - close to public transportation, freeways, schools, Shopping, and The Westfield Shopping Center, Village.

CALL 818-355-3033.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/153711p

Property Id 153711



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5133350)