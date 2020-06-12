19733 redwing st ca 91364 AB

Amenities
One Bedroom Suite with a Bath and kitchen S Of V B - Property Id: 153711
One Bedroom one Bath gusthouse Suite in Perfect Location South of Ventura Blvd.
Just Remodeled. Large master bedroom with private bath, ideal location in a great district.
ALMOST EVERYTHING IS BRAND NEW.
New luxury engineered hard wood floor, Granite Countertops, Stainless steel full-size sink, Double closet. Gas Range with hood, and Garbage Disposal.
Our unit features... Hard Wood Floors Throughout
*Refrigerator *Air Conditioning*Ceiling fan*Recessed Lighting *Mirrored bedroom closet *Gated
*Windows with natural light
*Plenty of space to park your car
*RENT INCLUDES, GAS, TRASH and WATER.*
Looking for quiet, clean, responsible and professional tenant. Please no smoking and illegal activities.
Nearby Places: -Topanga Mall -Westfield Village
-Orange Line Metro Station -Pierce College
* Easy Freeway Access Excellent Woodland Hills location - close to public transportation, freeways, schools, Shopping, and The Westfield Shopping Center, Village.
CALL 818-355-3033.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/153711p
No Dogs Allowed
