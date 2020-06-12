All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated October 4 2019 at 10:59 AM

19733 redwing st ca 91364 AB

19733 Redwing St · No Longer Available
Location

19733 Redwing St, Los Angeles, CA 91364
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
internet access
pet friendly
dogs allowed
One Bedroom Suite with a Bath and kitchen S Of V B - Property Id: 153711

One Bedroom one Bath gusthouse Suite in Perfect Location South of Ventura Blvd.
Just Remodeled. Large master bedroom with private bath, ideal location in a great district.
ALMOST EVERYTHING IS BRAND NEW.
New luxury engineered hard wood floor, Granite Countertops, Stainless steel full-size sink, Double closet. Gas Range with hood, and Garbage Disposal.
Our unit features... Hard Wood Floors Throughout
*Refrigerator *Air Conditioning*Ceiling fan*Recessed Lighting *Mirrored bedroom closet *Gated
*Windows with natural light
*Plenty of space to park your car
*RENT INCLUDES, GAS, TRASH and WATER.*
Looking for quiet, clean, responsible and professional tenant. Please no smoking and illegal activities.
Nearby Places: -Topanga Mall -Westfield Village
-Orange Line Metro Station -Pierce College
* Easy Freeway Access Excellent Woodland Hills location - close to public transportation, freeways, schools, Shopping, and The Westfield Shopping Center, Village.
CALL 818-355-3033.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/153711p
Property Id 153711

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5133350)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19733 redwing st ca 91364 AB have any available units?
19733 redwing st ca 91364 AB doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 19733 redwing st ca 91364 AB have?
Some of 19733 redwing st ca 91364 AB's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19733 redwing st ca 91364 AB currently offering any rent specials?
19733 redwing st ca 91364 AB is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19733 redwing st ca 91364 AB pet-friendly?
Yes, 19733 redwing st ca 91364 AB is pet friendly.
Does 19733 redwing st ca 91364 AB offer parking?
No, 19733 redwing st ca 91364 AB does not offer parking.
Does 19733 redwing st ca 91364 AB have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19733 redwing st ca 91364 AB does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19733 redwing st ca 91364 AB have a pool?
No, 19733 redwing st ca 91364 AB does not have a pool.
Does 19733 redwing st ca 91364 AB have accessible units?
No, 19733 redwing st ca 91364 AB does not have accessible units.
Does 19733 redwing st ca 91364 AB have units with dishwashers?
No, 19733 redwing st ca 91364 AB does not have units with dishwashers.
