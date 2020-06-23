19685 Albatross Street

Amenities

Located between Mission Hills & Hillcrest, this two bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse is located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac on the edge of Florence Canyon. Lined with eucalyptus trees and surrounding a secured garden this serene location is just a few blocks from all that Hillcrest and Mission Hills offers with restaurants, cafes, bars, shops, gym, and theater.



Very central location, access to public transportation, and walking distance to two hospitals (UCSD Medical Center and Scripps Mercy Hospital) and four grocery stores (Vons, Lazy Acres, Whole Foods, and Ralphs).

- 3.5 miles to the San Diego International Airport

- 8 miles to SDSU

- 5 miles to USD

- 12 miles to UCSD

- 2 miles to Balboa Park and the San Diego Zoo

- 6 miles to beaches, Mission Bay and SeaWorld

Also close to military bases (North Island, 32nd St Naval Base, and MCRD). Biking distance to Downtown. Convenient access to highways 163, 8, and 5.



This fully furnished two-story townhouse, features the following:



Main Features:

- Central air conditioning

- Private two car tandem garage

- Engineered hardwood floors throughout

- In-Unit Laundry (front loading)

- Dual paned windows throughout

- Cable and Wifi

- Whole house fan

- Secured complex

- Open floor plan

- Retractable screen door



Kitchen:

- Open kitchen

- Stainless appliances

- Dishwasher

- Pendent lights

- LED lighting

- Gas stove & oven

- Quartz countertops

- Ice maker & water dispenser

- Garden window

- Half bathroom



Living Room:

- 55" television

- Gas fireplace

- Electric blinds

- Balcony

- Leather sectional sofa



Bedrooms:

- Vaulted ceilings

- Ceiling fans (with remote)

- Master 13x13 (view of garden & walk-in closet)

- 2nd Bedroom 12x12 (mirrored closet doors, addl private entr)

- Both bedrooms have private ensuite bathrooms



Type: Two-Story Townhouse

Rent: $2,995 (includes utilities up to $150)

Term: 3-month minimum

Square footage: 1,050

Available: October 26, 2018



Restrictions:

- No Pets

- No Smoking