Los Angeles, CA
19685 Albatross Street
Last updated June 19 2019 at 8:51 AM

19685 Albatross Street

19685 Albatross Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

19685 Albatross Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90744
Wilmington

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
internet access
media room
Located between Mission Hills & Hillcrest, this two bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse is located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac on the edge of Florence Canyon. Lined with eucalyptus trees and surrounding a secured garden this serene location is just a few blocks from all that Hillcrest and Mission Hills offers with restaurants, cafes, bars, shops, gym, and theater.

Very central location, access to public transportation, and walking distance to two hospitals (UCSD Medical Center and Scripps Mercy Hospital) and four grocery stores (Vons, Lazy Acres, Whole Foods, and Ralphs).
- 3.5 miles to the San Diego International Airport
- 8 miles to SDSU
- 5 miles to USD
- 12 miles to UCSD
- 2 miles to Balboa Park and the San Diego Zoo
- 6 miles to beaches, Mission Bay and SeaWorld
Also close to military bases (North Island, 32nd St Naval Base, and MCRD). Biking distance to Downtown. Convenient access to highways 163, 8, and 5.

This fully furnished two-story townhouse, features the following:

Main Features:
- Central air conditioning
- Private two car tandem garage
- Engineered hardwood floors throughout
- In-Unit Laundry (front loading)
- Dual paned windows throughout
- Cable and Wifi
- Whole house fan
- Secured complex
- Open floor plan
- Retractable screen door

Kitchen:
- Open kitchen
- Stainless appliances
- Dishwasher
- Pendent lights
- LED lighting
- Gas stove & oven
- Quartz countertops
- Ice maker & water dispenser
- Garden window
- Half bathroom

Living Room:
- 55&quot; television
- Gas fireplace
- Electric blinds
- Balcony
- Leather sectional sofa

Bedrooms:
- Vaulted ceilings
- Ceiling fans (with remote)
- Master 13x13 (view of garden & walk-in closet)
- 2nd Bedroom 12x12 (mirrored closet doors, addl private entr)
- Both bedrooms have private ensuite bathrooms

Type: Two-Story Townhouse
Rent: $2,995 (includes utilities up to $150)
Term: 3-month minimum
Square footage: 1,050
Available: October 26, 2018

Restrictions:
- No Pets
- No Smoking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19685 Albatross Street have any available units?
19685 Albatross Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 19685 Albatross Street have?
Some of 19685 Albatross Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19685 Albatross Street currently offering any rent specials?
19685 Albatross Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19685 Albatross Street pet-friendly?
No, 19685 Albatross Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 19685 Albatross Street offer parking?
Yes, 19685 Albatross Street offers parking.
Does 19685 Albatross Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19685 Albatross Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19685 Albatross Street have a pool?
No, 19685 Albatross Street does not have a pool.
Does 19685 Albatross Street have accessible units?
No, 19685 Albatross Street does not have accessible units.
Does 19685 Albatross Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19685 Albatross Street has units with dishwashers.
