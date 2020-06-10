1963 BENECIA Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Charming updated Spanish home on a beautiful tree lined street with city light views of Century City. 2 bedroom suites upstairs + a 3rd bedroom suite downstairs with a seperate entrance. Large living room with vaulted ceilings.. Dining area and seperate den that overlooks a large outdoor patio deck. Large grass yard area. Beautiful refinished hardwood floors Lots of natural sunlight and privacy. Great location. Appliances included.Available Nov.1st