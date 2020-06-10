All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated November 27 2019 at 3:50 AM

1963 BENECIA Avenue

1963 Benecia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1963 Benecia Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90025
Westside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming updated Spanish home on a beautiful tree lined street with city light views of Century City. 2 bedroom suites upstairs + a 3rd bedroom suite downstairs with a seperate entrance. Large living room with vaulted ceilings.. Dining area and seperate den that overlooks a large outdoor patio deck. Large grass yard area. Beautiful refinished hardwood floors Lots of natural sunlight and privacy. Great location. Appliances included.Available Nov.1st

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1963 BENECIA Avenue have any available units?
1963 BENECIA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1963 BENECIA Avenue have?
Some of 1963 BENECIA Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1963 BENECIA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1963 BENECIA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1963 BENECIA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1963 BENECIA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1963 BENECIA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1963 BENECIA Avenue offers parking.
Does 1963 BENECIA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1963 BENECIA Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1963 BENECIA Avenue have a pool?
No, 1963 BENECIA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1963 BENECIA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1963 BENECIA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1963 BENECIA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1963 BENECIA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
