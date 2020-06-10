1963 Benecia Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90025 Westside
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming updated Spanish home on a beautiful tree lined street with city light views of Century City. 2 bedroom suites upstairs + a 3rd bedroom suite downstairs with a seperate entrance. Large living room with vaulted ceilings.. Dining area and seperate den that overlooks a large outdoor patio deck. Large grass yard area. Beautiful refinished hardwood floors Lots of natural sunlight and privacy. Great location. Appliances included.Available Nov.1st
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
