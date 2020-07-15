1960 South Sherbourne Drive

Amenities

furnished

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities

Rent shown is for an unfurnished unit. Units can be rented as furnished for an additional cost. The lease term for unfurnished rentals is Minimum 1 year. Lease term for furnished rentals are Minimum 1 month.



Great location in Los Angeles, central to everything and easy to get around. Located Near Robertson Blvd between Pico and the 10 freeway, a very safe area!

Fully furnished and includes utilities.



Flexrenter is the best source for furnished month to month, short term rentals in Los Angeles. Our friendly team is standing by to help answer any questions you have and make sure you find the perfect apartment or house youre looking for.



You can sign a lease for as little as 30 days, or exactly as long as you need.



How do we rent short term furnished places at such a low price?

Because we dont charge you for things you dont need.



No agents or commissions. You rent direct from landlords and management companies. We screen all our listings, and dont do showings until after an applicant is approved. No cleaning fees, no transaction fees, and no taxes like on Airbnb. 10% discount when you pay for more than 3 months upfront. No need to put a security deposit upfront when you signup fo