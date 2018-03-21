All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1960 South Holt Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1960 South Holt Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1960 South Holt Avenue

1960 South Holt Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1960 South Holt Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90034
Mid-Wilshire

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
courtyard
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rent shown is for an unfurnished unit. Units can be rented as furnished for an additional cost. The lease term for unfurnished rentals is Minimum 1 year. Lease term for furnished rentals are Minimum 1 month.

2-Story walk-up building with lushly landscaped courtyard. Apartments are generously sized, very clean and come with air conditioning. Electronic Gated entry is provided for your comfort and all units have parking. The apartments are conservatively priced and allow an affordable entry into the west Los Angeles community and cats ok and small dogs under 25 pounds ok for an additional monthly fee of $25 per pet per month.

Gate

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1960 South Holt Avenue have any available units?
1960 South Holt Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1960 South Holt Avenue have?
Some of 1960 South Holt Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1960 South Holt Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1960 South Holt Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1960 South Holt Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1960 South Holt Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1960 South Holt Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1960 South Holt Avenue offers parking.
Does 1960 South Holt Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1960 South Holt Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1960 South Holt Avenue have a pool?
No, 1960 South Holt Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1960 South Holt Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1960 South Holt Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1960 South Holt Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1960 South Holt Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park West
9400 La Tijera Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90045
The 5550
5550 Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Summit At Warner Center
22219 Summit Vue Ln
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Tilden II
5008 Tilden Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423
G12 Apartments
1200 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Gallery at NoHo
5416 Fair Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Wilshire Royale
2619 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90057
The Verandas
21535 Roscoe Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91304

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College