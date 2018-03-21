1960 South Holt Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished Property Amenities courtyard parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Rent shown is for an unfurnished unit. Units can be rented as furnished for an additional cost. The lease term for unfurnished rentals is Minimum 1 year. Lease term for furnished rentals are Minimum 1 month.



2-Story walk-up building with lushly landscaped courtyard. Apartments are generously sized, very clean and come with air conditioning. Electronic Gated entry is provided for your comfort and all units have parking. The apartments are conservatively priced and allow an affordable entry into the west Los Angeles community and cats ok and small dogs under 25 pounds ok for an additional monthly fee of $25 per pet per month.



