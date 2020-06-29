All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1959 vista del mar.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1959 vista del mar
Last updated March 6 2020 at 7:56 AM

1959 vista del mar

1959 Vista Del Mar Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Hollywood United
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1959 Vista Del Mar Street, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood United

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
new construction
**BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION TOWNHOMES FOR RENT** You get the best of both worlds! Live high enough in the Hollywood Hills to have gorgeous LA skyline views, yet close enough to Franklin Ave that you're WALKING DISTANCE to all the action in Hollywood and Franklin Village. You're down the street from Beachwood Canyon, you're one block from the heart of Franklin Village, and just a $5 Uber ride to Hollywood & Highland (the epicenter of LA)! Start every day with a coffee at the 101 Coffee Shop, work on your edgy new script at the Bourgeois Pig, grab a cocktail at Birds, and finish the night off with some laughs at the Upright Citizen's Brigade! You're less than a mile from Trader Joe's and Starbucks, and less than a minute from the 101 freeway so you can quickly get anywhere you need to go on either side of the hill. All this, and in the newest building on the block! Your brand new townhome comes with: - Huge private 2-car garage + room for storage - Top-of-the-line kitchens + brand new stainless steel appliances
- Brand new IN-UNIT washer + dryer
- Central air conditioning + heating
- Bright, open floorplans w/ loads of natural light + entertaining space
- Jaw-dropping views of the LA skyline
- Brand new high-end flooring
- "Very Walkable" Walk Score on walkscore.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1959 vista del mar have any available units?
1959 vista del mar doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1959 vista del mar have?
Some of 1959 vista del mar's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1959 vista del mar currently offering any rent specials?
1959 vista del mar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1959 vista del mar pet-friendly?
No, 1959 vista del mar is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1959 vista del mar offer parking?
Yes, 1959 vista del mar offers parking.
Does 1959 vista del mar have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1959 vista del mar offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1959 vista del mar have a pool?
No, 1959 vista del mar does not have a pool.
Does 1959 vista del mar have accessible units?
No, 1959 vista del mar does not have accessible units.
Does 1959 vista del mar have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1959 vista del mar has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Encino
16350 Ventura Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91436
The CitiZen at Virgil Village
4150 Marathon St
Los Angeles, CA 90029
LA Plaza Village
555 North Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90012
The Hesby
5031 Fair Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Cobalt
10601 Washington Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90232
MySuite at Acacia
11649 W Mayfield Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Windward Village
1720 Pacific Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90291
Westmoreland Lofts
201 North Westmoreland Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90004

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College