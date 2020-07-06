Rent Calculator
Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:27 PM
1 of 28
19533 Cardigan Drive
19533 Cardigan Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
19533 Cardigan Dr, Los Angeles, CA 91324
Northridge
Amenities
new construction
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
new construction
Welcome to The District at Northridge! * BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION!* NEVER BEEN LIVED IN* NEW HOME SMELL!*
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 19533 Cardigan Drive have any available units?
19533 Cardigan Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 19533 Cardigan Drive currently offering any rent specials?
19533 Cardigan Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19533 Cardigan Drive pet-friendly?
No, 19533 Cardigan Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 19533 Cardigan Drive offer parking?
No, 19533 Cardigan Drive does not offer parking.
Does 19533 Cardigan Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19533 Cardigan Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19533 Cardigan Drive have a pool?
No, 19533 Cardigan Drive does not have a pool.
Does 19533 Cardigan Drive have accessible units?
No, 19533 Cardigan Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 19533 Cardigan Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 19533 Cardigan Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19533 Cardigan Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 19533 Cardigan Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
