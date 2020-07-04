Rent Calculator
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
19504 CARDIGAN Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 23
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
19504 CARDIGAN Drive
19504 Cardigan Dr
·
No Longer Available
Location
19504 Cardigan Dr, Los Angeles, CA 91324
Northridge
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 19504 CARDIGAN Drive have any available units?
19504 CARDIGAN Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 19504 CARDIGAN Drive currently offering any rent specials?
19504 CARDIGAN Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19504 CARDIGAN Drive pet-friendly?
No, 19504 CARDIGAN Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 19504 CARDIGAN Drive offer parking?
Yes, 19504 CARDIGAN Drive offers parking.
Does 19504 CARDIGAN Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19504 CARDIGAN Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19504 CARDIGAN Drive have a pool?
Yes, 19504 CARDIGAN Drive has a pool.
Does 19504 CARDIGAN Drive have accessible units?
No, 19504 CARDIGAN Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 19504 CARDIGAN Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19504 CARDIGAN Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 19504 CARDIGAN Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 19504 CARDIGAN Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
