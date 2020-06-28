1949 Argyle Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

Bungalow style community in Franklin Village, walk to shops, theaters, restaurants, grocery. Small community above Franklin close to Hollywood Very charming community! We take small pets.



NO PARKING



(RLNE5145606)