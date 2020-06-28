Rent Calculator
1949 Argyle Ave
Last updated September 12 2019 at 10:15 AM
1 of 4
1949 Argyle Ave
1949 Argyle Ave
·
No Longer Available
Location
1949 Argyle Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood United
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
pet friendly
air conditioning
media room
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
Bungalow style community in Franklin Village, walk to shops, theaters, restaurants, grocery. Small community above Franklin close to Hollywood
(RLNE5145606)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1949 Argyle Ave have any available units?
1949 Argyle Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1949 Argyle Ave have?
Some of 1949 Argyle Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1949 Argyle Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1949 Argyle Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1949 Argyle Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1949 Argyle Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1949 Argyle Ave offer parking?
No, 1949 Argyle Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1949 Argyle Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1949 Argyle Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1949 Argyle Ave have a pool?
No, 1949 Argyle Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1949 Argyle Ave have accessible units?
No, 1949 Argyle Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1949 Argyle Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1949 Argyle Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
