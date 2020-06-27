All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated September 26 2019 at 12:26 PM

1946 E 115TH ST

1946 East 115th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1946 East 115th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90059
Watts

Amenities

3 Bedroom House - Gated Yard

(RLNE5045139)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1946 E 115TH ST have any available units?
1946 E 115TH ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 1946 E 115TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
1946 E 115TH ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1946 E 115TH ST pet-friendly?
No, 1946 E 115TH ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1946 E 115TH ST offer parking?
No, 1946 E 115TH ST does not offer parking.
Does 1946 E 115TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1946 E 115TH ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1946 E 115TH ST have a pool?
No, 1946 E 115TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 1946 E 115TH ST have accessible units?
No, 1946 E 115TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1946 E 115TH ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1946 E 115TH ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1946 E 115TH ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 1946 E 115TH ST does not have units with air conditioning.
