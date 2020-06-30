1943 TAMARIND AVE #104

Amenities

FABULOUS 2BR/ 2BR W/ A BALCONY AND PARKING IN AWESOME FRANKLIN VILLAGE AREA! Amazing location, squeaky clean, and brand-new, modern interiors! You\'ll find the kitchen with stainless steel appliances, tons of smart storage, and a breakfast bar window as you enter. This looks into the main living room. Set up bar stools at the counter or you have room for a dining room table. There\'s a large balcony off the living room, and this rad pad also comes with its own fireplace- talk about cozy and toasty! Two bedrooms that can both easily fit a King bed and comes with ample closet space. Two full bathrooms, too! Modern finishes throughout- grays and cool tones to set the scene for a peaceful, serene home. Right outside your door is Gelson\'s Market, The Oaks Gourmet, Van Leeuwen Ice Cream (They have vegan flavors!), UCB (Live comedy!), Daily Plantet Bookstore, and more! Close access to the Hollywood Freeway! Easy to show. Contact LBA to see before you miss out on this sweet spot. 12 month lease First month and deposit due at signing (Signing to take place within 48 hours of approval) Pets considered with additional deposit Water, trash, and gardening paid by Landlord. Tenant responsible for other utilities costs.