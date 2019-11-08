All apartments in Los Angeles
Location

19428 Haynes Street, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Reseda

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Amazing 1 bed 1 baths 707 sqf - Property Id: 110265

1 Bedroom, 1.5 Bathrooms, Second floor unit a large open floor plan with high living room ceiling Newly refreshed Kitchen features, new counter tops & bar, plus large garage sink. Huge master bedroom with large closet and private master bathroom, central air and heating, full size in unit washer and dryer and guest bathroom make a this a great place.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/110265
Property Id 110265

(RLNE4803241)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19428 Haynes St have any available units?
19428 Haynes St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 19428 Haynes St have?
Some of 19428 Haynes St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19428 Haynes St currently offering any rent specials?
19428 Haynes St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19428 Haynes St pet-friendly?
Yes, 19428 Haynes St is pet friendly.
Does 19428 Haynes St offer parking?
Yes, 19428 Haynes St offers parking.
Does 19428 Haynes St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19428 Haynes St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19428 Haynes St have a pool?
No, 19428 Haynes St does not have a pool.
Does 19428 Haynes St have accessible units?
No, 19428 Haynes St does not have accessible units.
Does 19428 Haynes St have units with dishwashers?
No, 19428 Haynes St does not have units with dishwashers.
