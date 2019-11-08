19428 Haynes St

Amenities
Amazing 1 bed 1 baths 707 sqf - Property Id: 110265
1 Bedroom, 1.5 Bathrooms, Second floor unit a large open floor plan with high living room ceiling Newly refreshed Kitchen features, new counter tops & bar, plus large garage sink. Huge master bedroom with large closet and private master bathroom, central air and heating, full size in unit washer and dryer and guest bathroom make a this a great place.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/110265
Property Id 110265
