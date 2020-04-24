Rent Calculator
1941 Thurman Ave
Last updated March 1 2020 at 3:00 AM
1 of 9
1941 Thurman Ave
1941 Thurman Avenue
·
No Longer Available
1941 Thurman Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90016
Mid City
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Open house Feb. 23 from 1 - 4 pm.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Does 1941 Thurman Ave have any available units?
1941 Thurman Ave doesn't have any available units at this time.
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1941 Thurman Ave have?
Some of 1941 Thurman Ave's amenities include dishwasher, ice maker, and microwave.
Amenities section
.
Is 1941 Thurman Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1941 Thurman Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1941 Thurman Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1941 Thurman Ave is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 1941 Thurman Ave offer parking?
No, 1941 Thurman Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1941 Thurman Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1941 Thurman Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1941 Thurman Ave have a pool?
No, 1941 Thurman Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1941 Thurman Ave have accessible units?
No, 1941 Thurman Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1941 Thurman Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1941 Thurman Ave has units with dishwashers.
