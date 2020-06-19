All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
1941 Preuss Road
Last updated May 27 2020 at 7:07 AM

1941 Preuss Road

1941 Preuss Road · No Longer Available
Location

1941 Preuss Road, Los Angeles, CA 90034
South Robertson

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
Come stay in this bright, wonderfully located one bedroom apartment. Located in Pico Robertson / Beverlywood adj / Beverly Hills adjacent, this listing is 10 minutes to Rodeo Drive, 20 minutes to Hollywood & S. Monica, 20 minutes to the beach & downtown LA & within 40 minutes to Universal Studios.

Very central to most of LA's attractions. This apartment is newly updated, has private entrance, gated parking, kitchen, washer/dryer, central A/C and heat, WIFI & WIFI TV.

Highlights include:

Great centrally located West LA area and close to most attractions. Private guesthouse with private entrance. Newly furnished in October 2018. Lots of light. Gated parking space & free street parking. One bedroom (queen bed) + one bathroom. Sofabed. Private backyard area. Central A/C and Heat. Free WIFI and WIFI TV (Roku). Full kitchen.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1941 Preuss Road have any available units?
1941 Preuss Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1941 Preuss Road have?
Some of 1941 Preuss Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1941 Preuss Road currently offering any rent specials?
1941 Preuss Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1941 Preuss Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1941 Preuss Road is pet friendly.
Does 1941 Preuss Road offer parking?
Yes, 1941 Preuss Road offers parking.
Does 1941 Preuss Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1941 Preuss Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1941 Preuss Road have a pool?
No, 1941 Preuss Road does not have a pool.
Does 1941 Preuss Road have accessible units?
No, 1941 Preuss Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1941 Preuss Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1941 Preuss Road has units with dishwashers.
