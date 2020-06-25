All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 19404 Hartland Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
19404 Hartland Street
Last updated May 15 2019 at 1:57 AM

19404 Hartland Street

19404 Hartland Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Reseda
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

19404 Hartland Street, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Reseda

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Keep in mind it has a ADU in the back that will be rented separately

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19404 Hartland Street have any available units?
19404 Hartland Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 19404 Hartland Street currently offering any rent specials?
19404 Hartland Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19404 Hartland Street pet-friendly?
No, 19404 Hartland Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 19404 Hartland Street offer parking?
Yes, 19404 Hartland Street offers parking.
Does 19404 Hartland Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19404 Hartland Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19404 Hartland Street have a pool?
No, 19404 Hartland Street does not have a pool.
Does 19404 Hartland Street have accessible units?
No, 19404 Hartland Street does not have accessible units.
Does 19404 Hartland Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 19404 Hartland Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19404 Hartland Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 19404 Hartland Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aliso Apartments
950 East 3rd Street
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Wren
1230 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Pegasus
612 S Flower St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Rockwood at the Cascades
16601 Foothill Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91342
6434-38 Shirley Ave
6434 Shirley Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Wilshire Royale
2619 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Cloverdale
430 South Cloverdale Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Citiview Terrace Apartments
5407 Colfax Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College