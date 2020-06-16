All apartments in Los Angeles
19401 Bryant Street
Last updated April 21 2019 at 9:58 AM

19401 Bryant Street

19401 Bryant Street · No Longer Available
Location

19401 Bryant Street, Los Angeles, CA 91324
Northridge

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Great home in cute neighborhood you client will love at first sight! Home offers a bright open floor plan with hardwood floors and more. Available for immediate move in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19401 Bryant Street have any available units?
19401 Bryant Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 19401 Bryant Street currently offering any rent specials?
19401 Bryant Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19401 Bryant Street pet-friendly?
No, 19401 Bryant Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 19401 Bryant Street offer parking?
No, 19401 Bryant Street does not offer parking.
Does 19401 Bryant Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19401 Bryant Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19401 Bryant Street have a pool?
No, 19401 Bryant Street does not have a pool.
Does 19401 Bryant Street have accessible units?
No, 19401 Bryant Street does not have accessible units.
Does 19401 Bryant Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 19401 Bryant Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19401 Bryant Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 19401 Bryant Street does not have units with air conditioning.
