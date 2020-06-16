Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 19401 Bryant Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
19401 Bryant Street
Last updated April 21 2019 at 9:53 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
19401 Bryant Street
19401 Bryant Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Northridge
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
19401 Bryant Street, Los Angeles, CA 91324
Northridge
Amenities
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Great home in cute neighborhood you client will love at first sight! Home offers a bright open floor plan with hardwood floors and more. Available for immediate move in!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 19401 Bryant Street have any available units?
19401 Bryant Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 19401 Bryant Street currently offering any rent specials?
19401 Bryant Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19401 Bryant Street pet-friendly?
No, 19401 Bryant Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 19401 Bryant Street offer parking?
No, 19401 Bryant Street does not offer parking.
Does 19401 Bryant Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19401 Bryant Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19401 Bryant Street have a pool?
No, 19401 Bryant Street does not have a pool.
Does 19401 Bryant Street have accessible units?
No, 19401 Bryant Street does not have accessible units.
Does 19401 Bryant Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 19401 Bryant Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19401 Bryant Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 19401 Bryant Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Catalina
3930 Laurel Canyon Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Grace on Spring
732 South Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90014
550 Harborfront
550 S Palos Verdes St.
Los Angeles, CA 90731
Mariposa at Playa Del Rey
8700 Pershing Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90293
Cobalt
10601 Washington Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90232
5119 Maplewood
5119 Maplewood Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90004
The Azure
8719 Variel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Carillon Apartment Homes
6301 DeSoto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College