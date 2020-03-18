1940 North HIGHLAND Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill internet access

Location, Location, Location! Motivated owner. Gorgeous, fully furnished (furniture is optional) 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with a large living area available in the very desirable "The Terraces on Highland" condominiums! This unit is situated in one of the best locations of the complex, offers other great amenities such as its prime location, close to Hollywood and Highland, Hollywood Bowl, and all of the entertaining nightlife and restaurants Hollywood has to offer. The unit boasts a galley style kitchen with a large dining area; fireplace in the living room; in unit Washer/Dryer; large walk in coat closet; secure gated parking area with two assigned covered parking spaces & storage, easy in & out access to the unit; visitor's parking, Pool & Jacuzzi; two bbq grills; fitness room, and more. Wifi, water and trash included. Second driveway entrance to the property from Las Palmas, to avoid traffic. This offering is a must see! Please call with any questions.