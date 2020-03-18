All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1940 North HIGHLAND Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1940 North HIGHLAND Avenue
Last updated September 21 2019 at 7:51 PM

1940 North HIGHLAND Avenue

1940 N Highland Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Hollywood Hills West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1940 N Highland Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Location, Location, Location! Motivated owner. Gorgeous, fully furnished (furniture is optional) 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with a large living area available in the very desirable "The Terraces on Highland" condominiums! This unit is situated in one of the best locations of the complex, offers other great amenities such as its prime location, close to Hollywood and Highland, Hollywood Bowl, and all of the entertaining nightlife and restaurants Hollywood has to offer. The unit boasts a galley style kitchen with a large dining area; fireplace in the living room; in unit Washer/Dryer; large walk in coat closet; secure gated parking area with two assigned covered parking spaces & storage, easy in & out access to the unit; visitor's parking, Pool & Jacuzzi; two bbq grills; fitness room, and more. Wifi, water and trash included. Second driveway entrance to the property from Las Palmas, to avoid traffic. This offering is a must see! Please call with any questions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1940 North HIGHLAND Avenue have any available units?
1940 North HIGHLAND Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1940 North HIGHLAND Avenue have?
Some of 1940 North HIGHLAND Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1940 North HIGHLAND Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1940 North HIGHLAND Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1940 North HIGHLAND Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1940 North HIGHLAND Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1940 North HIGHLAND Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1940 North HIGHLAND Avenue offers parking.
Does 1940 North HIGHLAND Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1940 North HIGHLAND Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1940 North HIGHLAND Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1940 North HIGHLAND Avenue has a pool.
Does 1940 North HIGHLAND Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1940 North HIGHLAND Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1940 North HIGHLAND Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1940 North HIGHLAND Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Belle Fontaine
4077 Glencoe Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90292
Casa Vieja Apartments
4540 N Hazeltine Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Avana on Wilshire
3675 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
G12 Apartments
1200 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Los Feliz Summit Apartments
3901 Los Feliz Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90027
1926 - 1930 Jefferson St
1926 W Jefferson Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90018
APEX. The One.
900 S Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Studio Parc North
4225 Longridge Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91604

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College