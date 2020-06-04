1940 N. Highland Avenue Apt. 15

Amenities

Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar parking pool garage internet access

Beautiful spacious 2 Bed - 2 Bath condo with pool in prime Hollywood - For Appointment please email andy@lapmg.com



Amazing spacious 2 bed - 2 bath condo located in Les Terraces condo complex in the heart of Hollywood in a gated complex few minutes to the Hollywood Bowl, major shopping centers and much more.



Don’t miss it !



Features include :

-Freshly Painted, beautiful wood floor

-Spacious living room with fireplace and balcony

-Large open Kitchen with wood cabinets

-Kitchen includes stove, fridge, microwave and dishwasher

-Large Master suite with walk-in closet and en-suite bathroom with bathtub

-Spacious guest bedroom with mirror closet

-Guest bathroom with standing shower

-Stackable Washer and Dryer inside the unit in closet

-2 tandem assigned parking spaces in gated garage

-Community pool

-Gated entry and secured building

-Water, Trash and Internet included - Tenants pay for all other utilities (gas and power)



Great location ! Few minutes from retail stores, restaurants, coffee shops, nightlife and much much more! Easy access to 101 freeway



Rent Amount: $ 2,850 per month

Security Deposit Amount: $ 2,850

$35 application fee per adult applicant

Pet Rent : $ 25 per month per pet



(RLNE5858285)