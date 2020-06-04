All apartments in Los Angeles
1940 N. Highland Avenue Apt. 15
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1940 N. Highland Avenue Apt. 15

1940 Highland Avenue · (805) 953-7343
Location

1940 Highland Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills West

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1940 N. Highland Avenue Apt. 15 · Avail. now

$2,850

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1291 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Beautiful spacious 2 Bed - 2 Bath condo with pool in prime Hollywood - For Appointment please email andy@lapmg.com

Amazing spacious 2 bed - 2 bath condo located in Les Terraces condo complex in the heart of Hollywood in a gated complex few minutes to the Hollywood Bowl, major shopping centers and much more.

Don’t miss it !

Features include :
-Freshly Painted, beautiful wood floor
-Spacious living room with fireplace and balcony
-Large open Kitchen with wood cabinets
-Kitchen includes stove, fridge, microwave and dishwasher
-Large Master suite with walk-in closet and en-suite bathroom with bathtub
-Spacious guest bedroom with mirror closet
-Guest bathroom with standing shower
-Stackable Washer and Dryer inside the unit in closet
-2 tandem assigned parking spaces in gated garage
-Community pool
-Gated entry and secured building
-Water, Trash and Internet included - Tenants pay for all other utilities (gas and power)

Great location ! Few minutes from retail stores, restaurants, coffee shops, nightlife and much much more! Easy access to 101 freeway

Rent Amount: $ 2,850 per month
Security Deposit Amount: $ 2,850
$35 application fee per adult applicant
Pet Rent : $ 25 per month per pet

(RLNE5858285)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1940 N. Highland Avenue Apt. 15 have any available units?
1940 N. Highland Avenue Apt. 15 has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1940 N. Highland Avenue Apt. 15 have?
Some of 1940 N. Highland Avenue Apt. 15's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1940 N. Highland Avenue Apt. 15 currently offering any rent specials?
1940 N. Highland Avenue Apt. 15 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1940 N. Highland Avenue Apt. 15 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1940 N. Highland Avenue Apt. 15 is pet friendly.
Does 1940 N. Highland Avenue Apt. 15 offer parking?
Yes, 1940 N. Highland Avenue Apt. 15 offers parking.
Does 1940 N. Highland Avenue Apt. 15 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1940 N. Highland Avenue Apt. 15 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1940 N. Highland Avenue Apt. 15 have a pool?
Yes, 1940 N. Highland Avenue Apt. 15 has a pool.
Does 1940 N. Highland Avenue Apt. 15 have accessible units?
No, 1940 N. Highland Avenue Apt. 15 does not have accessible units.
Does 1940 N. Highland Avenue Apt. 15 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1940 N. Highland Avenue Apt. 15 has units with dishwashers.
