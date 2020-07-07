All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 23 2019 at 4:56 PM

1939 Argyle Avenue

1939 Argyle Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1939 Argyle Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood United

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6f3d135065 ---- Don\'t miss this beautiful Hollywood space. The floorplan naturally accentuates the spacious open feel of this special One Bedroom. Hardwood flooring throughout, lots of natural light, renovated bathroom, and vintage tile in the kitchen! What more could one need? A great view and parking of course! Enjoy living in the super fun Hollywood CA. Walkable to tons of shopping, dining, coffee, hiking in Griffith Park, plus convenient to UCB, the Magic Castle, the ArcLight, Runyon Canyon and more. Available for immediate move-in. This one won\'t last long! Call 424.400.7010 to schedule a viewing. KEY FEATURES: Large windows/natural light Updated Fixtures Updated flooring Newly Renovated Parking Pool Outdoor BBQ space LEASE TERMS: 1-year Lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1939 Argyle Avenue have any available units?
1939 Argyle Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1939 Argyle Avenue have?
Some of 1939 Argyle Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1939 Argyle Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1939 Argyle Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1939 Argyle Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1939 Argyle Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1939 Argyle Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1939 Argyle Avenue offers parking.
Does 1939 Argyle Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1939 Argyle Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1939 Argyle Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1939 Argyle Avenue has a pool.
Does 1939 Argyle Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1939 Argyle Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1939 Argyle Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1939 Argyle Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

