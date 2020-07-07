1939 Argyle Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors parking recently renovated gym pool bbq/grill

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6f3d135065 ---- Don\'t miss this beautiful Hollywood space. The floorplan naturally accentuates the spacious open feel of this special One Bedroom. Hardwood flooring throughout, lots of natural light, renovated bathroom, and vintage tile in the kitchen! What more could one need? A great view and parking of course! Enjoy living in the super fun Hollywood CA. Walkable to tons of shopping, dining, coffee, hiking in Griffith Park, plus convenient to UCB, the Magic Castle, the ArcLight, Runyon Canyon and more. Available for immediate move-in. This one won\'t last long! Call 424.400.7010 to schedule a viewing. KEY FEATURES: Large windows/natural light Updated Fixtures Updated flooring Newly Renovated Parking Pool Outdoor BBQ space LEASE TERMS: 1-year Lease