Los Angeles, CA
19350 Sherman Way #304
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

19350 Sherman Way #304

19350 Sherman Way · (818) 998-0597
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

19350 Sherman Way, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Reseda

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 19350 Sherman Way #304 · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 665 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
Reseda 1+1 w/clubhouse, pool + spa, gym, 2 balconies, parking + MORE! (19350 Sherman Way) - Third floor Reseda condo available for lease! Features included: 1BR + 1BA floorplan w/650 SQF; living room w/fireplace; kitchen w/granite countertops + appliances included (refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher + microwave); dining area; inside laundry w/stacked washer + dryer hook-ups; central heat + air; recessed lighting; wood laminate flooring; 2 balconies offering valley views; 2 assigned/tandem parking spaces + additional storage; water + trash service included; community features pool + spa, clubhouse + gym; pets considered w/owners approval + additional deposit. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com. Please review posted rules for entry - https://www.dropbox.com/preview/H%26H%20Office/Covid-19/CAR%20Forms/CAR%20PRE%20-%20Posted%20Rules%20for%20Entry.pdf?role=personal

(RLNE4051479)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19350 Sherman Way #304 have any available units?
19350 Sherman Way #304 has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 19350 Sherman Way #304 have?
Some of 19350 Sherman Way #304's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19350 Sherman Way #304 currently offering any rent specials?
19350 Sherman Way #304 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19350 Sherman Way #304 pet-friendly?
Yes, 19350 Sherman Way #304 is pet friendly.
Does 19350 Sherman Way #304 offer parking?
Yes, 19350 Sherman Way #304 does offer parking.
Does 19350 Sherman Way #304 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19350 Sherman Way #304 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19350 Sherman Way #304 have a pool?
Yes, 19350 Sherman Way #304 has a pool.
Does 19350 Sherman Way #304 have accessible units?
No, 19350 Sherman Way #304 does not have accessible units.
Does 19350 Sherman Way #304 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19350 Sherman Way #304 has units with dishwashers.
