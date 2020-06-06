19350 Sherman Way #304

Amenities

Reseda 1+1 w/clubhouse, pool + spa, gym, 2 balconies, parking + MORE! (19350 Sherman Way) - Third floor Reseda condo available for lease! Features included: 1BR + 1BA floorplan w/650 SQF; living room w/fireplace; kitchen w/granite countertops + appliances included (refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher + microwave); dining area; inside laundry w/stacked washer + dryer hook-ups; central heat + air; recessed lighting; wood laminate flooring; 2 balconies offering valley views; 2 assigned/tandem parking spaces + additional storage; water + trash service included; community features pool + spa, clubhouse + gym; pets considered w/owners approval + additional deposit. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com. Please review posted rules for entry - https://www.dropbox.com/preview/H%26H%20Office/Covid-19/CAR%20Forms/CAR%20PRE%20-%20Posted%20Rules%20for%20Entry.pdf?role=personal



(RLNE4051479)