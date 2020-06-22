All apartments in Los Angeles
1935 West 23RD Street

1935 West 23rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

1935 West 23rd Street, Los Angeles, CA 90018
Congress North

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
A must see! Fresh from remodel, spacious huge top floor 1 bedroom, 1 bath, unit #4 is nestled in a great quadruplex, 4 unit bldg, located in the historic West Adams District. New carpets & flooring, fresh paint, all quartz counter tops, recently renovated bathroom & kitchen. This large unit is complete with eat-in breakfast nook, formal dining room, lots of cabinets & closets, in-unit laundry room w/ washer/dryer hookups, 2 private gated entries, assigned parking for an additional fee. A must see centered in mid-LA and close to USC, downtown & the 10. No Smoking. Applicants to provide completed application, credit report, proof of funds in one PDF attachment. Tenant to provide renters insurance. 1 yr. lease required. Landlord pays for gardener/water. Tenant Pays: All other utilities. NO TRESPASSING. Listing Agent must accompany for next group showing, email: April@April-Bella.com. Available 7/20/19 Two parking spaces available for an additional fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1935 West 23RD Street have any available units?
1935 West 23RD Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1935 West 23RD Street have?
Some of 1935 West 23RD Street's amenities include w/d hookup, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1935 West 23RD Street currently offering any rent specials?
1935 West 23RD Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1935 West 23RD Street pet-friendly?
No, 1935 West 23RD Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1935 West 23RD Street offer parking?
Yes, 1935 West 23RD Street does offer parking.
Does 1935 West 23RD Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1935 West 23RD Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1935 West 23RD Street have a pool?
No, 1935 West 23RD Street does not have a pool.
Does 1935 West 23RD Street have accessible units?
No, 1935 West 23RD Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1935 West 23RD Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1935 West 23RD Street does not have units with dishwashers.
