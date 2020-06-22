1935 West 23RD Street

Amenities

A must see! Fresh from remodel, spacious huge top floor 1 bedroom, 1 bath, unit #4 is nestled in a great quadruplex, 4 unit bldg, located in the historic West Adams District. New carpets & flooring, fresh paint, all quartz counter tops, recently renovated bathroom & kitchen. This large unit is complete with eat-in breakfast nook, formal dining room, lots of cabinets & closets, in-unit laundry room w/ washer/dryer hookups, 2 private gated entries, assigned parking for an additional fee. A must see centered in mid-LA and close to USC, downtown & the 10. No Smoking. Applicants to provide completed application, credit report, proof of funds in one PDF attachment. Tenant to provide renters insurance. 1 yr. lease required. Landlord pays for gardener/water. Tenant Pays: All other utilities. NO TRESPASSING. Listing Agent must accompany for next group showing, email: April@April-Bella.com. Available 7/20/19 Two parking spaces available for an additional fee.