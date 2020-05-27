All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 17 2019 at 5:43 PM

1933 PARK Drive

1933 N Park Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1933 N Park Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Greater Echo Park Elysian

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
This secluded Echo Park property is absolutely amazing! Cozy, Craftsman style, 2 Bedroom, 1 bath bungalow (or one bedroom and an office) on a sprawling corner lot at the top of Elysian Park. Giant front yard, a huge vegetable garden, shade trees, fruit trees, (orange, grapefruit, lemon, plum grape vines and more) Electronic gated secure parking, and a wisteria covered front porch. And that's just the outside! -Inside has hardwood floors -tile kitchen- batchelder tile fireplace - the wall to wall bedroom windows look out over old growth trees to the observatory and the Hollywood sign - The kitchen opens into the dining room which opens out to the flagstone patio and lush front lawn, then walk or jog or bike the quiet trails of Elysian Park directly across the street. Then watch the dodger stadium fireworks from the front yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1933 PARK Drive have any available units?
1933 PARK Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1933 PARK Drive have?
Some of 1933 PARK Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1933 PARK Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1933 PARK Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1933 PARK Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1933 PARK Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1933 PARK Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1933 PARK Drive offers parking.
Does 1933 PARK Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1933 PARK Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1933 PARK Drive have a pool?
No, 1933 PARK Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1933 PARK Drive have accessible units?
No, 1933 PARK Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1933 PARK Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1933 PARK Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
