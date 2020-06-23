1933 Magnolia Ave

Amenities

This beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bathroom house features a gated front yard and patio at rear. The house has been updated with tile flooring throughout and laminate floors in the bedrooms. Includes 2 parking spaces, refrigerator, stove, washer and dryer, central air, barbecue gas line and ceiling fans. Bathroom has been renovated with new fixtures and stain glass sliding doors. Property located near University Park area, close to 10 FWY and minutes from Downtown LA. Pets allowed with an additional $600.00 pet deposit and a monthly fee. Garage available for an additional $195.00/ month. It's a two car garage, with a side door. It also has air conditioning, and is insulated.