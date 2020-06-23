All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1933 Magnolia Ave

1933 Magnolia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1933 Magnolia Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90007
Pico Union

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bathroom house features a gated front yard and patio at rear. The house has been updated with tile flooring throughout and laminate floors in the bedrooms. Includes 2 parking spaces, refrigerator, stove, washer and dryer, central air, barbecue gas line and ceiling fans. Bathroom has been renovated with new fixtures and stain glass sliding doors. Property located near University Park area, close to 10 FWY and minutes from Downtown LA. Pets allowed with an additional $600.00 pet deposit and a monthly fee. Garage available for an additional $195.00/ month. It's a two car garage, with a side door. It also has air conditioning, and is insulated.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1933 Magnolia Ave have any available units?
1933 Magnolia Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1933 Magnolia Ave have?
Some of 1933 Magnolia Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1933 Magnolia Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1933 Magnolia Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1933 Magnolia Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1933 Magnolia Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1933 Magnolia Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1933 Magnolia Ave offers parking.
Does 1933 Magnolia Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1933 Magnolia Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1933 Magnolia Ave have a pool?
No, 1933 Magnolia Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1933 Magnolia Ave have accessible units?
No, 1933 Magnolia Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1933 Magnolia Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1933 Magnolia Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
