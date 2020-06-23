19310 Superior Street

Amenities

Call or text agent Ebby Shooshani 310-593-1836 for showing.

Newly renovated detached studio unit that feels like a single family home. Built in 1955 and completely rehabbed from top to bottom in 2018. Approximately 500 Sq Ft of living space that features a kitchenette with refrigerator, newly remodeled bathroom with stone tile flooring, modern shower with glass door, new sink with a beautiful wooded vanity cabinetry and a large framed mirror. Also included is a wall mounted flat screen TV, a small office desk, two sofas that foldout into beds if necessary, one rack shelve, coffee table, large curtain rod with drapes, ceiling with LED lights throughout the unit, a wall-window AC unit and a spacious walk-in closet. Private entrance through main front gate which also leads to the large and private concrete backyard. No parking allowed on property but there’s plenty of street parking. Perfect guesthouse for a single person or couple and is conveniently located in a private and secluded area of Northridge with easy access to main streets as well as the 118 Fwy and 405 Fwy. Also in close proximity to shopping centers, Cal State Northridge, schools, parks and a variety of businesses. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED (gas, electricity, water, garbage, cable T.V.), DON'T MISS THIS ONE WILL NOT LAST LONG!!!