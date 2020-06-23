All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

19310 Superior Street

19310 W Superior St · No Longer Available
Location

19310 W Superior St, Los Angeles, CA 91324
Northridge

Amenities

all utils included
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Call or text agent Ebby Shooshani 310-593-1836 for showing.
Newly renovated detached studio unit that feels like a single family home. Built in 1955 and completely rehabbed from top to bottom in 2018. Approximately 500 Sq Ft of living space that features a kitchenette with refrigerator, newly remodeled bathroom with stone tile flooring, modern shower with glass door, new sink with a beautiful wooded vanity cabinetry and a large framed mirror. Also included is a wall mounted flat screen TV, a small office desk, two sofas that foldout into beds if necessary, one rack shelve, coffee table, large curtain rod with drapes, ceiling with LED lights throughout the unit, a wall-window AC unit and a spacious walk-in closet. Private entrance through main front gate which also leads to the large and private concrete backyard. No parking allowed on property but there’s plenty of street parking. Perfect guesthouse for a single person or couple and is conveniently located in a private and secluded area of Northridge with easy access to main streets as well as the 118 Fwy and 405 Fwy. Also in close proximity to shopping centers, Cal State Northridge, schools, parks and a variety of businesses. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED (gas, electricity, water, garbage, cable T.V.), DON'T MISS THIS ONE WILL NOT LAST LONG!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19310 Superior Street have any available units?
19310 Superior Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 19310 Superior Street have?
Some of 19310 Superior Street's amenities include all utils included, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19310 Superior Street currently offering any rent specials?
19310 Superior Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19310 Superior Street pet-friendly?
No, 19310 Superior Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 19310 Superior Street offer parking?
No, 19310 Superior Street does not offer parking.
Does 19310 Superior Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19310 Superior Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19310 Superior Street have a pool?
No, 19310 Superior Street does not have a pool.
Does 19310 Superior Street have accessible units?
No, 19310 Superior Street does not have accessible units.
Does 19310 Superior Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 19310 Superior Street does not have units with dishwashers.
