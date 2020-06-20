All apartments in Los Angeles
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1930 N Vermont Ave Unit 106
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

1930 N Vermont Ave Unit 106

1930 North Vermont Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1930 North Vermont Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Greater Griffith Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
guest parking
1930 N Vermont Ave Unit 106 Available 07/01/20 Tastefuly Remodeled Unit In Los Feliz! - Down the road from the Griffith Observatory, this charming unit is situated in the heart of Los Feliz. Welcome to this delightful space with real hardwood flooring, renovated kitchen with granite counter tops, and LARGE private patio. The unit features lots of custom upgrades, including built-in bookshelf, island range hood, wood accent wall in the bedroom, and much more. 2 parking spaces conveniently located steps from the unit for easy access, and lots of open guest parking spaces.

Other amenities included: Split AC unit, laundry onsite, private patio, remote controlled blinds.

Applying with a Pet? Please fill out the pet application below:
https://gpm.petscreening.com

GPM
REALTOR - CA DRE 01995788

(RLNE5003172)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1930 N Vermont Ave Unit 106 have any available units?
1930 N Vermont Ave Unit 106 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1930 N Vermont Ave Unit 106 have?
Some of 1930 N Vermont Ave Unit 106's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1930 N Vermont Ave Unit 106 currently offering any rent specials?
1930 N Vermont Ave Unit 106 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1930 N Vermont Ave Unit 106 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1930 N Vermont Ave Unit 106 is pet friendly.
Does 1930 N Vermont Ave Unit 106 offer parking?
Yes, 1930 N Vermont Ave Unit 106 does offer parking.
Does 1930 N Vermont Ave Unit 106 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1930 N Vermont Ave Unit 106 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1930 N Vermont Ave Unit 106 have a pool?
No, 1930 N Vermont Ave Unit 106 does not have a pool.
Does 1930 N Vermont Ave Unit 106 have accessible units?
No, 1930 N Vermont Ave Unit 106 does not have accessible units.
Does 1930 N Vermont Ave Unit 106 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1930 N Vermont Ave Unit 106 does not have units with dishwashers.
