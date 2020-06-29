All apartments in Los Angeles
19269 Nashville St

19269 Nashville Street · No Longer Available
Location

19269 Nashville Street, Los Angeles, CA 91326
Northridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
FULLY RENOVATED 2 BED 1 BATH, WASHER DRYER - Property Id: 209483

Duplex
Quiet Neighborhood
2 Beds 1 Bath
4 Occupants max allowed
Newly Renovated
Central AC/Heat
Washer Dryer Included
Dual pane Windows
Self Closing Cabinet Drawers
Stainless Appliances, Stove, Microwave, Refrigerator
Quartz Counter Tops
1 small dog ok with additional deposit
Sorry no cats
Water & Gas paid
One year minimum lease
Must have good credit
Parking 2 Spaces Driveway
Small Private Fenced Patio

818 376 9102
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/209483
Property Id 209483

(RLNE5542920)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19269 Nashville St have any available units?
19269 Nashville St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 19269 Nashville St have?
Some of 19269 Nashville St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19269 Nashville St currently offering any rent specials?
19269 Nashville St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19269 Nashville St pet-friendly?
No, 19269 Nashville St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 19269 Nashville St offer parking?
Yes, 19269 Nashville St offers parking.
Does 19269 Nashville St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19269 Nashville St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19269 Nashville St have a pool?
No, 19269 Nashville St does not have a pool.
Does 19269 Nashville St have accessible units?
No, 19269 Nashville St does not have accessible units.
Does 19269 Nashville St have units with dishwashers?
No, 19269 Nashville St does not have units with dishwashers.

