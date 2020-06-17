Rent Calculator
19246 Hamlin Street
Last updated March 27 2019 at 9:43 AM
19246 Hamlin Street
19246 Hamlin Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
19246 Hamlin Street, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Reseda
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 19246 Hamlin Street have any available units?
19246 Hamlin Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 19246 Hamlin Street currently offering any rent specials?
19246 Hamlin Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19246 Hamlin Street pet-friendly?
No, 19246 Hamlin Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 19246 Hamlin Street offer parking?
Yes, 19246 Hamlin Street offers parking.
Does 19246 Hamlin Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19246 Hamlin Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19246 Hamlin Street have a pool?
No, 19246 Hamlin Street does not have a pool.
Does 19246 Hamlin Street have accessible units?
No, 19246 Hamlin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 19246 Hamlin Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 19246 Hamlin Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19246 Hamlin Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 19246 Hamlin Street does not have units with air conditioning.
