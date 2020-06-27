All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 4 2019 at 3:05 PM

19240 Dearborn Street

19240 Dearborn Street · No Longer Available
Location

19240 Dearborn Street, Los Angeles, CA 91324
Northridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Custom built Northridge single story home located on quiet cul da sac within walking distance of CSUN. Spacious open living with almost 2,600 sqft. of living space + 2 car attached garage. 3 large bedroom 2 /12 bath home with large game/family room, oversized living room and large formal dining room. Free flowing floor plan. It's bright, airy, clean and freshly painted. Great entertainers home with peaceful backyard, expansive covered patio, sparkling swimmers pool, spa and manicured landscape. Pool and landscape maintenance included in rental rate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19240 Dearborn Street have any available units?
19240 Dearborn Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 19240 Dearborn Street have?
Some of 19240 Dearborn Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19240 Dearborn Street currently offering any rent specials?
19240 Dearborn Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19240 Dearborn Street pet-friendly?
No, 19240 Dearborn Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 19240 Dearborn Street offer parking?
Yes, 19240 Dearborn Street offers parking.
Does 19240 Dearborn Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19240 Dearborn Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19240 Dearborn Street have a pool?
Yes, 19240 Dearborn Street has a pool.
Does 19240 Dearborn Street have accessible units?
No, 19240 Dearborn Street does not have accessible units.
Does 19240 Dearborn Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19240 Dearborn Street has units with dishwashers.
