19240 Dearborn Street

Custom built Northridge single story home located on quiet cul da sac within walking distance of CSUN. Spacious open living with almost 2,600 sqft. of living space + 2 car attached garage. 3 large bedroom 2 /12 bath home with large game/family room, oversized living room and large formal dining room. Free flowing floor plan. It's bright, airy, clean and freshly painted. Great entertainers home with peaceful backyard, expansive covered patio, sparkling swimmers pool, spa and manicured landscape. Pool and landscape maintenance included in rental rate.