All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1922 PRESTON Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1922 PRESTON Avenue
Last updated February 25 2020 at 1:45 AM

1922 PRESTON Avenue

1922 Preston Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Greater Echo Park Elysian
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1922 Preston Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Greater Echo Park Elysian

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Bright and spacious end unit apartment in best area of Echo Park. Hardwood floor, parking and Laundry on site.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1922 PRESTON Avenue have any available units?
1922 PRESTON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 1922 PRESTON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1922 PRESTON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1922 PRESTON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1922 PRESTON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1922 PRESTON Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1922 PRESTON Avenue offers parking.
Does 1922 PRESTON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1922 PRESTON Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1922 PRESTON Avenue have a pool?
No, 1922 PRESTON Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1922 PRESTON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1922 PRESTON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1922 PRESTON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1922 PRESTON Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1922 PRESTON Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1922 PRESTON Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Warner Place
21050 Vanowen St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Rose Avenue
1800 Rose Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
The Reserve at Warner Center
22100 Erwin St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Eastown
6201 Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
THE LP by CLG
349 S La Fayette Park Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90057
The Orsini
550 N Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Mariposa on 3rd
269 Mariposa Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90004
The Village
17442 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91406

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College