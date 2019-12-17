Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1922 PRESTON Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1922 PRESTON Avenue
Last updated February 25 2020 at 1:45 AM
1 of 3
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1922 PRESTON Avenue
1922 Preston Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Greater Echo Park Elysian
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
1922 Preston Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Greater Echo Park Elysian
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Bright and spacious end unit apartment in best area of Echo Park. Hardwood floor, parking and Laundry on site.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1922 PRESTON Avenue have any available units?
1922 PRESTON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 1922 PRESTON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1922 PRESTON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1922 PRESTON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1922 PRESTON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 1922 PRESTON Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1922 PRESTON Avenue offers parking.
Does 1922 PRESTON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1922 PRESTON Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1922 PRESTON Avenue have a pool?
No, 1922 PRESTON Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1922 PRESTON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1922 PRESTON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1922 PRESTON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1922 PRESTON Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1922 PRESTON Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1922 PRESTON Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Avalon Warner Place
21050 Vanowen St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Rose Avenue
1800 Rose Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
The Reserve at Warner Center
22100 Erwin St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Eastown
6201 Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
THE LP by CLG
349 S La Fayette Park Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90057
The Orsini
550 N Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Mariposa on 3rd
269 Mariposa Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90004
The Village
17442 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91406
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College