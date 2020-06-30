All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1922 Pacific ave 5.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1922 Pacific ave 5
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:52 AM

1922 Pacific ave 5

1922 Pacific Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Venice
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1922 Pacific Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
microwave
Property Amenities
bachler apt no kitchen - Property Id: 230977

a block from venice beach close to transportation
street parking
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/230977
Property Id 230977

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5607045)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1922 Pacific ave 5 have any available units?
1922 Pacific ave 5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 1922 Pacific ave 5 currently offering any rent specials?
1922 Pacific ave 5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1922 Pacific ave 5 pet-friendly?
No, 1922 Pacific ave 5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1922 Pacific ave 5 offer parking?
No, 1922 Pacific ave 5 does not offer parking.
Does 1922 Pacific ave 5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1922 Pacific ave 5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1922 Pacific ave 5 have a pool?
No, 1922 Pacific ave 5 does not have a pool.
Does 1922 Pacific ave 5 have accessible units?
No, 1922 Pacific ave 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 1922 Pacific ave 5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1922 Pacific ave 5 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1922 Pacific ave 5 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1922 Pacific ave 5 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eighth & Grand
770 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Jia
639 N Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90012
717 Olympic
717 W Olympic Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Mariposa at Playa Del Rey
8700 Pershing Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90293
Riverbridge
19119-19207 Victory Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Los Feliz Summit Apartments
3901 Los Feliz Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90027
OLiVE DTLA
1243 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Vues on Gordon
1558 N Gordon St
Los Angeles, CA 90028

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College