Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1922 Pacific ave 5
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:52 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1922 Pacific ave 5
1922 Pacific Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1922 Pacific Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice
Amenities
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
microwave
Property Amenities
bachler apt no kitchen - Property Id: 230977
a block from venice beach close to transportation
street parking
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/230977
Property Id 230977
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5607045)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1922 Pacific ave 5 have any available units?
1922 Pacific ave 5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 1922 Pacific ave 5 currently offering any rent specials?
1922 Pacific ave 5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1922 Pacific ave 5 pet-friendly?
No, 1922 Pacific ave 5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 1922 Pacific ave 5 offer parking?
No, 1922 Pacific ave 5 does not offer parking.
Does 1922 Pacific ave 5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1922 Pacific ave 5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1922 Pacific ave 5 have a pool?
No, 1922 Pacific ave 5 does not have a pool.
Does 1922 Pacific ave 5 have accessible units?
No, 1922 Pacific ave 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 1922 Pacific ave 5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1922 Pacific ave 5 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1922 Pacific ave 5 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1922 Pacific ave 5 does not have units with air conditioning.
