Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1922 Barry Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1922 Barry Ave
Last updated November 7 2019 at 10:31 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1922 Barry Ave
1922 Barry Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
West Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
1922 Barry Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90025
West Los Angeles
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
$2800 Modern 1 Bedroom Backyard Home in the heart of West Los Angeles
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1922 Barry Ave have any available units?
1922 Barry Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 1922 Barry Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1922 Barry Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1922 Barry Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1922 Barry Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 1922 Barry Ave offer parking?
No, 1922 Barry Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1922 Barry Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1922 Barry Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1922 Barry Ave have a pool?
No, 1922 Barry Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1922 Barry Ave have accessible units?
No, 1922 Barry Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1922 Barry Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1922 Barry Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 1922 Barry Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1922 Barry Ave has units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Brockman Lofts
530 W 7th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Northview-Southview Apartments
8111 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91335
eaves Woodland Hills
22122 Victory Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91367
THEA at Metropolis
1000 West 8th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Trademark
437 S. Hill St.
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Avalon Studio City
10945 Bluffside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Halsted
18402 W Halsted St
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Citiview Terrace Apartments
5407 Colfax Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College