All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1922 Barry Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1922 Barry Ave
Last updated November 7 2019 at 10:31 AM

1922 Barry Ave

1922 Barry Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
West Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1922 Barry Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90025
West Los Angeles

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
$2800 Modern 1 Bedroom Backyard Home in the heart of West Los Angeles

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1922 Barry Ave have any available units?
1922 Barry Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 1922 Barry Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1922 Barry Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1922 Barry Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1922 Barry Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1922 Barry Ave offer parking?
No, 1922 Barry Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1922 Barry Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1922 Barry Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1922 Barry Ave have a pool?
No, 1922 Barry Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1922 Barry Ave have accessible units?
No, 1922 Barry Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1922 Barry Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1922 Barry Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 1922 Barry Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1922 Barry Ave has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Brockman Lofts
530 W 7th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Northview-Southview Apartments
8111 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91335
eaves Woodland Hills
22122 Victory Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91367
THEA at Metropolis
1000 West 8th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Trademark
437 S. Hill St.
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Avalon Studio City
10945 Bluffside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Halsted
18402 W Halsted St
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Citiview Terrace Apartments
5407 Colfax Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College