Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:18 AM
1 of 23
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1921 HAUSER
1921 Hauser Blvd
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
1921 Hauser Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90016
Mid City
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1921 HAUSER have any available units?
1921 HAUSER doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 1921 HAUSER currently offering any rent specials?
1921 HAUSER is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1921 HAUSER pet-friendly?
No, 1921 HAUSER is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 1921 HAUSER offer parking?
Yes, 1921 HAUSER offers parking.
Does 1921 HAUSER have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1921 HAUSER does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1921 HAUSER have a pool?
No, 1921 HAUSER does not have a pool.
Does 1921 HAUSER have accessible units?
No, 1921 HAUSER does not have accessible units.
Does 1921 HAUSER have units with dishwashers?
No, 1921 HAUSER does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1921 HAUSER have units with air conditioning?
No, 1921 HAUSER does not have units with air conditioning.
