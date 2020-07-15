All apartments in Los Angeles
1920 Cheremoya Ave #205

1920 Cheremoya Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1920 Cheremoya Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood United

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
media room
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
media room
ONE BEDROOM APARTMENT IN FRANKLIN VILLAGE| MODERN BLACONY &amp;; PARKING INCLUDED Close to the art and culture of Franklin Village! Youre around the corner from all of the neighborhood treasures. You are only minutes away from the perfect cup of coffee at Bourgeois Pig or Oak's Cafe, brunch at La Poubelle Bistro or Franklin &amp;;; Company, grocery shopping at Gelsons, dinner and drinks at La Villita Cantina or Birds, a late show at Upright Citizens Brigade Theater! The Franklin Village is at your fingertips! Head to the top floor of the complex, and here is your spacious unit. Recently renovated with modern update to match your sophisticated style! This upper floor unit has a balcony and windows throughout allowing the natural light to pour into the living room and glisten on the shiny hardwood floors. The kitchen keep its old Hollywood cool glamour, and it comes with a stove and oven! You even have a large pantry for optimal storage! Down the hall, one bedroom and bathroom with a full-size bathtub. The bedroom is bright with ample closets and hardwood floors. Please Call Noe to schedule a viewing (323) 816-5306 MOVE IN SPECIAL. $500 SECURITY DEPOSIT. 2 WEEKS OFF IN AUGUST. (OAC)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1920 Cheremoya Ave #205 have any available units?
1920 Cheremoya Ave #205 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1920 Cheremoya Ave #205 have?
Some of 1920 Cheremoya Ave #205's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1920 Cheremoya Ave #205 currently offering any rent specials?
1920 Cheremoya Ave #205 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1920 Cheremoya Ave #205 pet-friendly?
No, 1920 Cheremoya Ave #205 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1920 Cheremoya Ave #205 offer parking?
Yes, 1920 Cheremoya Ave #205 offers parking.
Does 1920 Cheremoya Ave #205 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1920 Cheremoya Ave #205 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1920 Cheremoya Ave #205 have a pool?
No, 1920 Cheremoya Ave #205 does not have a pool.
Does 1920 Cheremoya Ave #205 have accessible units?
No, 1920 Cheremoya Ave #205 does not have accessible units.
Does 1920 Cheremoya Ave #205 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1920 Cheremoya Ave #205 does not have units with dishwashers.
