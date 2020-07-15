1920 Cheremoya Ave #205

Amenities

ONE BEDROOM APARTMENT IN FRANKLIN VILLAGE| MODERN BLACONY &; PARKING INCLUDED Close to the art and culture of Franklin Village! Youre around the corner from all of the neighborhood treasures. You are only minutes away from the perfect cup of coffee at Bourgeois Pig or Oak's Cafe, brunch at La Poubelle Bistro or Franklin &;; Company, grocery shopping at Gelsons, dinner and drinks at La Villita Cantina or Birds, a late show at Upright Citizens Brigade Theater! The Franklin Village is at your fingertips! Head to the top floor of the complex, and here is your spacious unit. Recently renovated with modern update to match your sophisticated style! This upper floor unit has a balcony and windows throughout allowing the natural light to pour into the living room and glisten on the shiny hardwood floors. The kitchen keep its old Hollywood cool glamour, and it comes with a stove and oven! You even have a large pantry for optimal storage! Down the hall, one bedroom and bathroom with a full-size bathtub. The bedroom is bright with ample closets and hardwood floors. Please Call Noe to schedule a viewing (323) 816-5306 MOVE IN SPECIAL. $500 SECURITY DEPOSIT. 2 WEEKS OFF IN AUGUST. (OAC)