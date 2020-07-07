All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 14 2019 at 5:24 PM

1914 Clyde Avenue

1914 Clyde Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1914 Clyde Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90019
Mid City

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Recently remodeled, this charming one-bedroom apartment is filled with natural light. The 4-unit building is located on a quiet cul-de-sac and is conveniently located near the 10 freeway and Venice Blvd. making commuting around town a breeze. Neighboring areas include downtown and Arts District of Culver City, LACMA, and restaurants of La Cienega. The kitchen features a dishwasher, gas range and oven, a brand new refrigerator, and garbage disposal. The unit comes with one parking spot and there is laundry on-site.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1914 Clyde Avenue have any available units?
1914 Clyde Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1914 Clyde Avenue have?
Some of 1914 Clyde Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1914 Clyde Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1914 Clyde Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1914 Clyde Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1914 Clyde Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1914 Clyde Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1914 Clyde Avenue offers parking.
Does 1914 Clyde Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1914 Clyde Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1914 Clyde Avenue have a pool?
No, 1914 Clyde Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1914 Clyde Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1914 Clyde Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1914 Clyde Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1914 Clyde Avenue has units with dishwashers.

