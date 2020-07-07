1914 Clyde Avenue

Amenities

Recently remodeled, this charming one-bedroom apartment is filled with natural light. The 4-unit building is located on a quiet cul-de-sac and is conveniently located near the 10 freeway and Venice Blvd. making commuting around town a breeze. Neighboring areas include downtown and Arts District of Culver City, LACMA, and restaurants of La Cienega. The kitchen features a dishwasher, gas range and oven, a brand new refrigerator, and garbage disposal. The unit comes with one parking spot and there is laundry on-site.