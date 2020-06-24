All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 19134 Delano Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
19134 Delano Street
Last updated April 2 2019 at 1:06 AM

19134 Delano Street

19134 Delano Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Tarzana
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

19134 Delano Street, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Tarzana

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
4 BEDROOMS, 2BEDROOMS HAVE BATHROOM ,UPDATED INTERIOR, NEW PAINT INSIDE AND OUT,NEW BATHROOM FIXTURES WOOD AND TILE FLOORS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19134 Delano Street have any available units?
19134 Delano Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 19134 Delano Street currently offering any rent specials?
19134 Delano Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19134 Delano Street pet-friendly?
No, 19134 Delano Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 19134 Delano Street offer parking?
Yes, 19134 Delano Street offers parking.
Does 19134 Delano Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19134 Delano Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19134 Delano Street have a pool?
No, 19134 Delano Street does not have a pool.
Does 19134 Delano Street have accessible units?
No, 19134 Delano Street does not have accessible units.
Does 19134 Delano Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 19134 Delano Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19134 Delano Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 19134 Delano Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

El Centro Apartments & Bungalows
6200 W Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Roosevelt Lofts
727 W 7th St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
AVA Toluca Hills
3600 Barham Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90068
Lanewood Pines
7027 Lanewood Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Cosmo Lofts
1617 Cosmo St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Vision on Wilshire
6245 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90048
Windsor at Hancock Park
445 N Rossmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Brownstone Lofts
1168 W Bellevue Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90012

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College