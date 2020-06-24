Rent Calculator
19134 Delano Street
19134 Delano Street
19134 Delano Street
Location
19134 Delano Street, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Tarzana
Amenities
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
4 BEDROOMS, 2BEDROOMS HAVE BATHROOM ,UPDATED INTERIOR, NEW PAINT INSIDE AND OUT,NEW BATHROOM FIXTURES WOOD AND TILE FLOORS
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 19134 Delano Street have any available units?
19134 Delano Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 19134 Delano Street currently offering any rent specials?
19134 Delano Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19134 Delano Street pet-friendly?
No, 19134 Delano Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 19134 Delano Street offer parking?
Yes, 19134 Delano Street offers parking.
Does 19134 Delano Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19134 Delano Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19134 Delano Street have a pool?
No, 19134 Delano Street does not have a pool.
Does 19134 Delano Street have accessible units?
No, 19134 Delano Street does not have accessible units.
Does 19134 Delano Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 19134 Delano Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19134 Delano Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 19134 Delano Street does not have units with air conditioning.
