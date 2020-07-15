19125 Haynes #4

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Absolutely gorgeous 3BR - 2BA Townhouse - Absolutely gorgeous 3BR - 2BA Townhouse situated in a lovely greenbelt development.SPOTLESS!!Newer carpet & paint. 2-car garage. Gigantic Private patio. Large Dining area. Cook's kitchen with loads of counter and cabinet space (fridge included) major upgrade in 03-Exterior included New Stucco,Doors,Insulated Windows,Roof.New Sidewalks,Entry Porches,Steps,New Landscaping,Interior Upgrades!!Tremendous Development! Central Air & Heat. Sparkling Pool & Tennis Courts. Sound proofing in Master Bedroom. Loads of closets. Open floor plan. Incredible unit - a must see!



(RLNE4532290)