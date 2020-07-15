All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 19125 Haynes #4.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
19125 Haynes #4
Last updated October 24 2019 at 5:18 PM

19125 Haynes #4

19125 W Haynes St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Reseda
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

19125 W Haynes St, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Reseda

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Absolutely gorgeous 3BR - 2BA Townhouse - Absolutely gorgeous 3BR - 2BA Townhouse situated in a lovely greenbelt development.SPOTLESS!!Newer carpet & paint. 2-car garage. Gigantic Private patio. Large Dining area. Cook's kitchen with loads of counter and cabinet space (fridge included) major upgrade in 03-Exterior included New Stucco,Doors,Insulated Windows,Roof.New Sidewalks,Entry Porches,Steps,New Landscaping,Interior Upgrades!!Tremendous Development! Central Air & Heat. Sparkling Pool & Tennis Courts. Sound proofing in Master Bedroom. Loads of closets. Open floor plan. Incredible unit - a must see!

(RLNE4532290)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19125 Haynes #4 have any available units?
19125 Haynes #4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 19125 Haynes #4 have?
Some of 19125 Haynes #4's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19125 Haynes #4 currently offering any rent specials?
19125 Haynes #4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19125 Haynes #4 pet-friendly?
No, 19125 Haynes #4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 19125 Haynes #4 offer parking?
Yes, 19125 Haynes #4 offers parking.
Does 19125 Haynes #4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19125 Haynes #4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19125 Haynes #4 have a pool?
Yes, 19125 Haynes #4 has a pool.
Does 19125 Haynes #4 have accessible units?
No, 19125 Haynes #4 does not have accessible units.
Does 19125 Haynes #4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 19125 Haynes #4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hampshire Place
501 S New Hampshire Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
The Chadwick
209 S Westmoreland
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Magnolia Terrace
14520 Magnolia Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91403
The LC
710 N El Centro Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Twenty2Eleven Apartments
20211 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91306
Blossom Plaza
900 N Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90012
The Preston Miracle Mile
630 Masselin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Silverlake Towers
3408 West Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90026

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College