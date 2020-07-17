1912 Roxbury Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Beverlywood / Los Angeles - 3-bedroom 2-bath single-family home located in the neighborhood of Beverlywood in the city of Los Angeles. Guest room in backyard. Carpet in bedrooms, tile flooring in bathrooms, and hardwood flooring throughout rest of unit. Kitchen includes oak wood cabinets, refrigerator, stove, two separate ovens, and stainless steel dishwasher. Two living rooms within the home. Tiled shower walls, one bathroom with a stand up shower and two sinks. Private pool. Installation of window a/c or satellite dish are not allowed.Pets 30lbs or less welcome with an additional deposit of $500, a monthly charge of $35 pet-rent and a pet-license. Garage included.



This is a month-to-month rental agreement.



To view this unit please contact Mich Hiller at (310)280-6417



To view our listing or to apply please visit WWW.BELMONTBROKERAGE.COM



Belmont Brokerage And Management Inc

647 E. 4th St. Long Beach, CA, 90802.

(562)437-3581

DRE#: 01011683



(RLNE5906110)