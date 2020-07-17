All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1912 Roxbury Drive

1912 South Roxbury Drive · (562) 437-3581 ext. 200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1912 South Roxbury Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90035
South Robertson

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1912 Roxbury Drive · Avail. now

$10,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Beverlywood / Los Angeles - 3-bedroom 2-bath single-family home located in the neighborhood of Beverlywood in the city of Los Angeles. Guest room in backyard. Carpet in bedrooms, tile flooring in bathrooms, and hardwood flooring throughout rest of unit. Kitchen includes oak wood cabinets, refrigerator, stove, two separate ovens, and stainless steel dishwasher. Two living rooms within the home. Tiled shower walls, one bathroom with a stand up shower and two sinks. Private pool. Installation of window a/c or satellite dish are not allowed.Pets 30lbs or less welcome with an additional deposit of $500, a monthly charge of $35 pet-rent and a pet-license. Garage included.

This is a month-to-month rental agreement.

To view this unit please contact Mich Hiller at (310)280-6417

To view our listing or to apply please visit WWW.BELMONTBROKERAGE.COM

Belmont Brokerage And Management Inc
647 E. 4th St. Long Beach, CA, 90802.
(562)437-3581
DRE#: 01011683

(RLNE5906110)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1912 Roxbury Drive have any available units?
1912 Roxbury Drive has a unit available for $10,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1912 Roxbury Drive have?
Some of 1912 Roxbury Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1912 Roxbury Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1912 Roxbury Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1912 Roxbury Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1912 Roxbury Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1912 Roxbury Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1912 Roxbury Drive offers parking.
Does 1912 Roxbury Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1912 Roxbury Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1912 Roxbury Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1912 Roxbury Drive has a pool.
Does 1912 Roxbury Drive have accessible units?
No, 1912 Roxbury Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1912 Roxbury Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1912 Roxbury Drive has units with dishwashers.
