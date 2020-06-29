All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 19100 Welby Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
19100 Welby Way
Last updated April 15 2020 at 11:26 AM

19100 Welby Way

19100 Welby Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Reseda
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

19100 Welby Way, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Reseda

Amenities

dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Wonderful home in Welby Way is now open for you - A simple yet spacious home in Reseda is now available for rent. This house comes with 3 beds and 1 bath wide living room and a wonderful kitchen. Lots of storage space and suitable for a growing family.

(RLNE4565578)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19100 Welby Way have any available units?
19100 Welby Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 19100 Welby Way currently offering any rent specials?
19100 Welby Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19100 Welby Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 19100 Welby Way is pet friendly.
Does 19100 Welby Way offer parking?
No, 19100 Welby Way does not offer parking.
Does 19100 Welby Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19100 Welby Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19100 Welby Way have a pool?
No, 19100 Welby Way does not have a pool.
Does 19100 Welby Way have accessible units?
No, 19100 Welby Way does not have accessible units.
Does 19100 Welby Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 19100 Welby Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19100 Welby Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 19100 Welby Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

sunset vine
1555 Vine St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Casa Vieja Apartments
4540 N Hazeltine Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Eton Warner
6701 Eton Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Sunset Vine Tower
1480 Vine St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Linea
2455 S Sepulveda Blvd Unit 100
Los Angeles, CA 90064
The Q Variel
6200 Variel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91367
The Fulton Sherman Oaks
4629 Fulton Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423
East View
327 North Boylston Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College