Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1910 South Grand Avenue
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:47 PM
1 of 3
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1910 South Grand Avenue
1910 South Grand Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
1910 South Grand Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90007
South Central LA
Amenities
on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
dog park
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
Property Amenities
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
3 Available 02/01/20 Large 2 bedroom..1 bathroom
Large living room
Stove, dishwasher, New Carpet
Parking Space
More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/los-angeles-ca?lid=12929268
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5433228)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1910 South Grand Avenue have any available units?
1910 South Grand Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1910 South Grand Avenue have?
Some of 1910 South Grand Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1910 South Grand Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1910 South Grand Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1910 South Grand Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1910 South Grand Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 1910 South Grand Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1910 South Grand Avenue offers parking.
Does 1910 South Grand Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1910 South Grand Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1910 South Grand Avenue have a pool?
No, 1910 South Grand Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1910 South Grand Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1910 South Grand Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1910 South Grand Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1910 South Grand Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
