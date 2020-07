Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly

Unit Amenities garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed

LARGE BALCONY-SPECTACULAR NATURE VIEW - Property Id: 315907



MOVE IN SPECIAL:Move In Special! $1,800 off first month rent for lease signed with 15 days of approval.

** SPECTACULAR NATURE VIEW***Spacious / Renovated 2 Bedroom; 1.5 Bath*Parking for Two*Intercom Entry*Laundry Onsite- WOOD FLOOR- Recently Remodeled- Granite Counters- Tile Floor- Large balcony with Awesome Nature View- Bright and Spacious Unit. GREAT LOCATION:- Beverly Hills Adjacent- Convenient to UCLA & USC

$2,650 security deposit

Cat Ok with Additional Deposit

Owner Pays for water and Trash



12 Month Lease

Fair Housing Compliant

Professionally Managed



For viewing appointments please call Life Knyper

-Thank You!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1906-s-shenandoah-st-apt-10-los-angeles-ca-unit-10/315907

Property Id 315907



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5953136)