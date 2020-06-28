All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated September 16 2019 at 7:27 AM

19044 Hartland Street

19044 Hartland Street · No Longer Available
Location

19044 Hartland Street, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Reseda

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bath home in a quiet street has updated kitchen, new microwave, newer appliances, good size living room, dining area, large master bedroom with master bath, fruit trees in the back yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19044 Hartland Street have any available units?
19044 Hartland Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 19044 Hartland Street have?
Some of 19044 Hartland Street's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19044 Hartland Street currently offering any rent specials?
19044 Hartland Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19044 Hartland Street pet-friendly?
No, 19044 Hartland Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 19044 Hartland Street offer parking?
No, 19044 Hartland Street does not offer parking.
Does 19044 Hartland Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19044 Hartland Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19044 Hartland Street have a pool?
No, 19044 Hartland Street does not have a pool.
Does 19044 Hartland Street have accessible units?
No, 19044 Hartland Street does not have accessible units.
Does 19044 Hartland Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19044 Hartland Street has units with dishwashers.
