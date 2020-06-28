19044 Hartland Street, Los Angeles, CA 91335 Reseda
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bath home in a quiet street has updated kitchen, new microwave, newer appliances, good size living room, dining area, large master bedroom with master bath, fruit trees in the back yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
