Last updated March 5 2020 at 2:56 PM
1 of 42
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1903 Orchid Avenue
1903 Orchid Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
1903 Orchid Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills West
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1903 Orchid Avenue have any available units?
1903 Orchid Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 1903 Orchid Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1903 Orchid Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1903 Orchid Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1903 Orchid Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 1903 Orchid Avenue offer parking?
No, 1903 Orchid Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1903 Orchid Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1903 Orchid Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1903 Orchid Avenue have a pool?
No, 1903 Orchid Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1903 Orchid Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1903 Orchid Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1903 Orchid Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1903 Orchid Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1903 Orchid Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1903 Orchid Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
