Last updated September 11 2019 at 8:49 AM

19013 Friars Road

19013 W Friar St · No Longer Available
Location

19013 W Friar St, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
gym
pool
sauna
media room
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
media room
sauna
Beautiful 2 bed 2 bath condo, fully furnished with a 1 car garage. Cable, internet, washer, dryer, pool, jacuzzi, sauna, gym. Walk to shopping, theaters, restaurants and easy access to freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19013 Friars Road have any available units?
19013 Friars Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 19013 Friars Road have?
Some of 19013 Friars Road's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19013 Friars Road currently offering any rent specials?
19013 Friars Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19013 Friars Road pet-friendly?
No, 19013 Friars Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 19013 Friars Road offer parking?
Yes, 19013 Friars Road offers parking.
Does 19013 Friars Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19013 Friars Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19013 Friars Road have a pool?
Yes, 19013 Friars Road has a pool.
Does 19013 Friars Road have accessible units?
No, 19013 Friars Road does not have accessible units.
Does 19013 Friars Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 19013 Friars Road does not have units with dishwashers.
