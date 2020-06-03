All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 4 2019 at 9:44 AM

19010 Kinbrace St

19010 W Kinbrace St · No Longer Available
Location

19010 W Kinbrace St, Los Angeles, CA 91326
Porter Ranch

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
garage
2 story Pool house with office downstairs - Bright and open 2 story pool home in the acclaimed Castlebay and Granada school district. Walk in the doors to a beautiful living room with fireplace and tons of windows and french doors to the sparkling pool.This gorgeous home features entertainers kitchen with bay window, breakfast bar, and kitchen dining area. 3 bedrooms up and 1 office that could be used as a bedroom down. Master bedroom with ensuite bathroom. Central air and dual-pane windows keep you comfortable year round. Huge 3 car direct access garage with storage space and washer and dryer hookups. Beautiful back yard with covered patio, and pool great for entertaining. Clean, bright and move-in ready!

3 BR + 2.75 BA + Office + Dining Area + Kitchen Dining Approx. 2,378 sq. ft., Lot 10,653, Year Built 1966
Schools: Castlebay Elementary, Frost Middle School, Granada Hills Senior High School or Northridge Academy

Located North of Rinaldi, North of Sesnon and East of Tampa. You are welcome to go by any time to check it out and grab a flyer from the box on the sign in the front yard. If you are interested, give Polly a call at 818-886-RENT (7368) to schedule an appointment to see the inside.

Minimum one year lease. Good credit and fully verifiable income only need apply. Screening fee of $30 per person (everyone over the age of 18) to be submitted with applications.

BRE Lic #01370680

Above information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 2/15/19

(RLNE3626304)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19010 Kinbrace St have any available units?
19010 Kinbrace St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 19010 Kinbrace St have?
Some of 19010 Kinbrace St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19010 Kinbrace St currently offering any rent specials?
19010 Kinbrace St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19010 Kinbrace St pet-friendly?
No, 19010 Kinbrace St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 19010 Kinbrace St offer parking?
Yes, 19010 Kinbrace St offers parking.
Does 19010 Kinbrace St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19010 Kinbrace St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19010 Kinbrace St have a pool?
Yes, 19010 Kinbrace St has a pool.
Does 19010 Kinbrace St have accessible units?
No, 19010 Kinbrace St does not have accessible units.
Does 19010 Kinbrace St have units with dishwashers?
No, 19010 Kinbrace St does not have units with dishwashers.
