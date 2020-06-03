19010 Kinbrace St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities pool garage

2 story Pool house with office downstairs - Bright and open 2 story pool home in the acclaimed Castlebay and Granada school district. Walk in the doors to a beautiful living room with fireplace and tons of windows and french doors to the sparkling pool.This gorgeous home features entertainers kitchen with bay window, breakfast bar, and kitchen dining area. 3 bedrooms up and 1 office that could be used as a bedroom down. Master bedroom with ensuite bathroom. Central air and dual-pane windows keep you comfortable year round. Huge 3 car direct access garage with storage space and washer and dryer hookups. Beautiful back yard with covered patio, and pool great for entertaining. Clean, bright and move-in ready!



3 BR + 2.75 BA + Office + Dining Area + Kitchen Dining Approx. 2,378 sq. ft., Lot 10,653, Year Built 1966

Schools: Castlebay Elementary, Frost Middle School, Granada Hills Senior High School or Northridge Academy



Located North of Rinaldi, North of Sesnon and East of Tampa. You are welcome to go by any time to check it out and grab a flyer from the box on the sign in the front yard. If you are interested, give Polly a call at 818-886-RENT (7368) to schedule an appointment to see the inside.



Minimum one year lease. Good credit and fully verifiable income only need apply. Screening fee of $30 per person (everyone over the age of 18) to be submitted with applications.



