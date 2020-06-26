All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 6 2020 at 6:11 AM

1901 WEEPAH Way

1901 Weepah Way · No Longer Available
Location

1901 Weepah Way, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Nestled on a quiet road this romantic house from 1926 is the epitome of Laurel Canyon living infused with French country charm. The house features oak flooring, beamed ceilings, french doors and windows, a working fireplace and lots of natural light. The kitchen is fitted with marble countertops, modern tiles and a separate laundry room. Plenty of storage space, closets, and built-in bookshelves. All ground floor rooms allow direct access onto the terrace, creating the ultimate indoor/outdoor living experience. This 2 bed / 2 bath plus office has been renovated with immaculate attention to detail, further highlighting its original beauty. Smart technology throughout, including Ring doorbell, Nest thermostat and smoke detectors, SimpliSafe alarm system and integrated sound system. Property is situated in the Wonderland school district.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1901 WEEPAH Way have any available units?
1901 WEEPAH Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1901 WEEPAH Way have?
Some of 1901 WEEPAH Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1901 WEEPAH Way currently offering any rent specials?
1901 WEEPAH Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1901 WEEPAH Way pet-friendly?
No, 1901 WEEPAH Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1901 WEEPAH Way offer parking?
Yes, 1901 WEEPAH Way offers parking.
Does 1901 WEEPAH Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1901 WEEPAH Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1901 WEEPAH Way have a pool?
No, 1901 WEEPAH Way does not have a pool.
Does 1901 WEEPAH Way have accessible units?
No, 1901 WEEPAH Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1901 WEEPAH Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1901 WEEPAH Way has units with dishwashers.

