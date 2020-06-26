1901 WEEPAH Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities alarm system on-site laundry parking garage

Nestled on a quiet road this romantic house from 1926 is the epitome of Laurel Canyon living infused with French country charm. The house features oak flooring, beamed ceilings, french doors and windows, a working fireplace and lots of natural light. The kitchen is fitted with marble countertops, modern tiles and a separate laundry room. Plenty of storage space, closets, and built-in bookshelves. All ground floor rooms allow direct access onto the terrace, creating the ultimate indoor/outdoor living experience. This 2 bed / 2 bath plus office has been renovated with immaculate attention to detail, further highlighting its original beauty. Smart technology throughout, including Ring doorbell, Nest thermostat and smoke detectors, SimpliSafe alarm system and integrated sound system. Property is situated in the Wonderland school district.