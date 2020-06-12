All apartments in Los Angeles
18901 Knapp Street
Last updated September 12 2019 at 7:25 AM

18901 Knapp Street

18901 Knapp Street · No Longer Available
Location

18901 Knapp Street, Los Angeles, CA 91324
Northridge

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18901 Knapp Street have any available units?
18901 Knapp Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 18901 Knapp Street currently offering any rent specials?
18901 Knapp Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18901 Knapp Street pet-friendly?
No, 18901 Knapp Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 18901 Knapp Street offer parking?
No, 18901 Knapp Street does not offer parking.
Does 18901 Knapp Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18901 Knapp Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18901 Knapp Street have a pool?
Yes, 18901 Knapp Street has a pool.
Does 18901 Knapp Street have accessible units?
No, 18901 Knapp Street does not have accessible units.
Does 18901 Knapp Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 18901 Knapp Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18901 Knapp Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 18901 Knapp Street does not have units with air conditioning.
