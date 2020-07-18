All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:22 PM

1887 Greenfield Avenue

1887 Greenfield Avenue · (818) 335-0278
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1887 Greenfield Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90025
Westside

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 206 · Avail. now

$3,999

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1399 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
internet access
sauna
Stunning and luxuriously remodeled 2nd floor unit with great views of greenery. Unit faces towards the pool. Property features brand new laminate floors throughout, freshly painted kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, and new stainless steel appliances. 1st bedroom offers huge mirrored sliding doors with enormous closet space. Spacious extra closet in hallway for storage. Spacious Master Suite with huge walk-in closet. Unit is light and bright and the building offers many amenities including pool, Jacuzzi,sauna, gym, and 2 assigned parking spots. Desirable location near the 405 freeway/10 freeway-near Century City and Beverly Hills. Close to UCLA and Westwood Village. Standard Cable and Internet Paid for by HOA

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1887 Greenfield Avenue have any available units?
1887 Greenfield Avenue has a unit available for $3,999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1887 Greenfield Avenue have?
Some of 1887 Greenfield Avenue's amenities include granite counters, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1887 Greenfield Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1887 Greenfield Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1887 Greenfield Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1887 Greenfield Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1887 Greenfield Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1887 Greenfield Avenue offers parking.
Does 1887 Greenfield Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1887 Greenfield Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1887 Greenfield Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1887 Greenfield Avenue has a pool.
Does 1887 Greenfield Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1887 Greenfield Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1887 Greenfield Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1887 Greenfield Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
