1887 Greenfield Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool internet access sauna

Stunning and luxuriously remodeled 2nd floor unit with great views of greenery. Unit faces towards the pool. Property features brand new laminate floors throughout, freshly painted kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, and new stainless steel appliances. 1st bedroom offers huge mirrored sliding doors with enormous closet space. Spacious extra closet in hallway for storage. Spacious Master Suite with huge walk-in closet. Unit is light and bright and the building offers many amenities including pool, Jacuzzi,sauna, gym, and 2 assigned parking spots. Desirable location near the 405 freeway/10 freeway-near Century City and Beverly Hills. Close to UCLA and Westwood Village. Standard Cable and Internet Paid for by HOA