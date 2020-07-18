Rent Calculator
1873 Midvale Avenue
1873 Midvale Avenue
1873 Midvale Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
1873 Midvale Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90025
Westside
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
(RLNE4843514)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1873 Midvale Avenue have any available units?
1873 Midvale Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 1873 Midvale Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1873 Midvale Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1873 Midvale Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1873 Midvale Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 1873 Midvale Avenue offer parking?
No, 1873 Midvale Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1873 Midvale Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1873 Midvale Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1873 Midvale Avenue have a pool?
No, 1873 Midvale Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1873 Midvale Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1873 Midvale Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1873 Midvale Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1873 Midvale Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1873 Midvale Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1873 Midvale Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
